JoS. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Cutaway Collar Dress Shirt - Big & Tall, White, 17x36

Trend forward, yet timeless, this 1905 Collection dress shirt with comfort stretch features a wrinkle-resistant, stretch fabric that provides ease of movement and the best fit for all-day comfortable wear. A comfort stretch collar provides 1/2 inch stretch and ensures a perfect fit at the neck thats never too snug. Feel comfortable and never restricted in this 1905 Collection comfort stretch dress shirt. Split back yoke with side back pleats. Break-resistant buttons. Left chest pocket. Traditional placket with a cutaway collar and barrel cuff. Solid color pattern. Exact sleeve length. 96 cotton, 4 spandex. Machine washable. Imported. 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Cutaway Collar Dress Shirt - Big & Tall