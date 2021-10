Shirtbr Quality fabric and fine tailoring make this dress shirt a winner all around. Added spandex gives it the comfort you want. Barrel cuffs. Wrinkle-resistant. Chest pocket. Break-resistant buttons. brbr Maskbr Coordinating mask is a gift with purchase. br 97 cotton, 3 spandex. Machine washable. Imported. brbr Mask is nonreturnable. 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Spread Collar Check Dress Shirt with Mask - Big & Tall