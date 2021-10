From the 1905 Collection, this Tailored Fit dress shirt will be easy to maintain, thanks to its no-fuss, wrinkle-resistant fabrication. The shirt features a split-back yoke, back side pleats, break-resistant buttons, spread collar, and barrel cuffs. Exact sleeve length. 100 cotton. Machine washable. Imported. 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Spread Collar Mini Diamond Dress Shirt CLEARANCE