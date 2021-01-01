The North Face Men's 1996 Retro Nuptse Down Vest, Large, Arrowwood Yellow

Fit and Design: Relaxed fit vest Boxy silhouette Original shiny ripstop fabric Stowable hood packs into collar Secure-zip hand pockets Exposed VISLON® center front zip Oversize baffles Bungee cinch at hem Embroidered The North Face® logo on left chest and back-right shoulder Technology: 700 fill goose down offers warmth yet remains extremely compressible Durable water-repellent finish helps keep you dry Additional Details: Inspired by the iconic design lines of the The North Face® 1996 Nuptse vest Vest stows in right hand pocket Goose down insulation certified to the Responsible Down Standard by Control Union 26” center back