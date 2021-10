Features of the Icebreaker Men's 200 Zone Seamless Long Sleeve Crewe Seamless construction for ease of wear and mobility Lycra content for stretch and mobility Recycled nylon content for durability Seamless zoned body mapping Technology for optimal thermal regulation and enhanced ventilation Flatlock seams prevent chafing Raglan sleeve construction for mobility Fabric Details 61% Merino, 36% Recycled Nylon, 3% Lycra