Nike Men's 2020 AeroBill Classic99 Perforated Golf Hat, L/XL, Grape

Tee it up this weekend in the Nike Men’s AeroBill Classic99 Perforated Golf Hat. Constructed with AeroBill technology and a terry sweatband to keep you dry and comfortable, the Classic99 is the perfect addition to your golf wardrobe this year. Design Pre-curved brim AeroBill technology integrates proprietary lightweight construction with breathable, sweat-wicking fabric for optimal comfort and reduced distraction Soft and absorbent terry sweatband keeps you dry on hot days Laser-perforated side panels enhance ventilation Raised, silicone Swoosh logo on front and back panels