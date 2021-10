Get lightweight, premium materials with the Titleist Men’s 2020 Star & Stripes Nantucket Lightweight Golf Hat. Constructed with lightweight cotton and a designed with a classic and relaxed fit. The Nantucket keeps you looking and feeling cool while you roll in your putts. Design Pre-curved brim Clean, relaxed silhouette 100% lightweight cotton Micro hook-and-loop strap for custom fit Molded Titleist® patch over back arch