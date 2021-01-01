DENIZEN from Levi's Men's 216 Slim Fit Skinny Jeans - Quantum 30x32

The 216 Skinny Fit is now the 216 Slim; the fit’s the same, but the name more accurately reflects the (slightly) fuller cut this style has always had. If you love the 216, this is still the pair for you. The DENIZEN from Levi's Men's 216 Slim Fit jeans are the perfect mix of modern style and comfort. Made of premium knit-like fabric that flexes and moves with you, jeans fit slim through the seat and thigh and are cut slim from knee to ankle. They also keep their shape all day. These jeans have “vintage 3D finishing” for authentic wear patterns. These soft cotton pants are perfect with a polo shirt for work. Dress them down with a plain tee and sneakers for a relaxing night with best friends. Size: 30x32. Color: Quantum. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.