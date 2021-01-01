The first Dr. Martens Chelsea boot was produced in the 70s, but the actual style dates back to the Victorian era. Today, the 2976 Chelsea boot is a slick, uncompromisingly fashion-forward look for all genders — and with a sure fit and an easy-on, easy-off elasticized gusset, it's a versatile boot that works with everything. This season, the boot gets an empowering boost from an aggressive, 1 1/2 inch platform sole — and now comes in show-stopping white Smooth leather. Elastic gussets. Pull-on Chelsea boot style. Constructed on the iconic and comfortable Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole, with a commando tread. Built to last with a durable Goodyear welt. Made with all the classic Docs DNA, including grooved sides, heel-loop and yellow stitching. Made with Smooth, the original super-durable Dr. Martens leather. Platform height: 1 1/2 in; Heel height: 1 7/8 in. | Dr. Martens, Men's 2976 Smooth Leather Platform Chelsea Boots in White, Size 13