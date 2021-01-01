From dr. martens
Dr. Martens, Men's 2976 Smooth Leather Platform Chelsea Boots in White, Size 13
The first Dr. Martens Chelsea boot was produced in the 70s, but the actual style dates back to the Victorian era. Today, the 2976 Chelsea boot is a slick, uncompromisingly fashion-forward look for all genders — and with a sure fit and an easy-on, easy-off elasticized gusset, it's a versatile boot that works with everything. This season, the boot gets an empowering boost from an aggressive, 1 1/2 inch platform sole — and now comes in show-stopping white Smooth leather. Elastic gussets. Pull-on Chelsea boot style. Constructed on the iconic and comfortable Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole, with a commando tread. Built to last with a durable Goodyear welt. Made with all the classic Docs DNA, including grooved sides, heel-loop and yellow stitching. Made with Smooth, the original super-durable Dr. Martens leather. Platform height: 1 1/2 in; Heel height: 1 7/8 in. | Dr. Martens, Men's 2976 Smooth Leather Platform Chelsea Boots in White, Size 13