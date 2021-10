Lightweight, supportive, and ready to work! The Eastbay ¾ Compression Tight wicks away sweat so you can stay focused on elevating your game. Layer them under running shorts, basketball shorts, or your uniform and get to work knowing the compressive fit will keep your muscles warm and help bring out your best performance. Inseam: 15-¼ (Size L). 84% polyester/16% spandex. Imported.