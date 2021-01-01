Nike Men's 3/4 Fleece Top Flux Baseball Hoodie, Medium, Charl Hthr/Blk Htr/Wolf G

Whether you’re closing in on another successful season campaign or prepping for offseason workouts, ensure that cooler conditions don’t take precedence over your game with the Nike® Men’s 3/4 Fleece Top Flux Baseball Hoodie. Developed with performance fleece fabric that includes a strategic kangaroo pocket, this hoodie helps manage thermal regulation to consistently keep your body and hands warm throughout each practice. Fight the Cold, Train with Passion: Performance fleece fabric keeps your body warm while responding to on-field movements Hood provides additional coverage to keep your head warm Kangaroo pocket allows you to keep your hands warm or use as a compartment for accessories Printed “Nike® BSBL” graphic along the chest