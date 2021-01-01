STACY ADAMS Men's 3 Pc. Modern Fit Suit, Grey, 44R

MODERN FIT SUIT: This Modern Fit suit tapers slightly in the jacket and has a slim, straight leg pant. The Jacket gently hugs the torso while the pants have room to move without constricting. JACKET: Single Breasted, 2 Button, Peak Lapel Pants: Flat Front, Half Lined, Zipper Fly STYLE: This men's suit was designed with intention for the man who cares what they wear. This plaid, 3 piece suit, features a reversible vest that has a matching plaid side and a color matching, red suede solid side. REVERSIBLE VEST: This men's suit features a very unique reversible vest so that the suit can be worn in a variety of ways with different ties, shirts, and accessories.