Zamberlan Men's 3031 Polar Hunter GTX RR BOA Boot - 9 - Black/Camouflage

Features of the Zamberlan Men's 3031 Polar Hunter GTX RR BOA Boot The 3031 Polar is built on the Vibram Ghiaccio Outsole, which has Vibram?s latest Arctic Grip anti-slip Technology incorporated across the tread. Arctic Grip Technology allows the weArer to walk with confidence on wet and icy surfaces Soft EVA cushioning in the Midsole grants extended comfort to the weArer and serves to maintain the very lightweight construction of this boot The Zamberlan Flex 4mm + PE insole grants a level of Performance similar to the OutFitter (not to stiff, not too soft), while the Aluminum layer insulates and maintains heat back inside the Footbed Area The Zamberlan Thermal Footbeds, from Zamberlan?s mountaineering line of products, further enhances the warmth of the boot using both an insulative layer as well as another layer of aluminum for heat retention An internal boot is seamlessly integrated to a Kevlar gaiter through the lasting process combining Outsole + boot + gaiter for perfect synchronization Zamberlan?s patented BOA system allows the weArer to adjust the Fit of the inside boot through the outside of the gaiter, without opening the gaiter or removing one?s gloves Gore-Tex Insulated Comfort membranes provide guaranteed waterproof protection and breathability for the life of the boot while adding to the thermal Performance of the Polar Hunter The Polar Hunter is lasted for comfort using Zamberlan's ZWL Wide last, allowing the weArer to add additional sock layers when needed Waterproof Riri zippers Are borrowed from Zamberlan?s mountaineering line of products and off waterproof entry to the inner boot. Used in Zamberlan?s most extreme boots (8000 Everest RR), the Riri zipper performs when wet or frozen, when your safety most depends on it The Zamberlan RRS (rubber rand system) provides extreme foot protection and prolongs the life of the boot Soft nylon collars Fit around the leg in comfort and feature King?s Camo Woodland Shadow pattern Crampon compatible with strap-on crampons Resolable Made in Italy