First made in the mid-'60s, the unisex 3989 Brogue shoe features a unique combo of black-and-white wingtip style with thick, extra-chunky AirWair™ Bouncing Soles — a rebellious union of proper menswear, counterculture attitude and pure style. Made with classic Doc's DNA, including grooved edges and visible stitching. Built on the iconic Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole, which is oil and fat resistant with good abrasion and slip resistance. Platform height: 1 in; Heel height: 1 3/8 in. | Dr. Martens, Men's 3989 Bex Smooth Leather Brogue Shoes in Black & White, Size 16