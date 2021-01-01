New Balance Men's 4040 v5 Mid Metal Baseball Cleats, Black

Find yet another technological advantage to your game in the New Balance® 4040 v5 baseball cleat. Kinetic stitching in the upper allows for enhanced strength and support in critical stretch zones while the tried and trusted, REVlite midsole provides you with responsive comfort to keep you playing you best longer. DESIGN: All over synthetic-nubuck base with strategically placed perforations Kinetic Stitch, a finely tuned TPU coated yarn, designed to amplify material strength and increase support without compromising flexibility Dynamic embroidered bands are deployed where you need them using baseball specific movement-data Finely tuned TPU coated yarns TPU film overlay piece to help protect the seams of K-Stitch in high abrasion areas Elasticated tongue construction with molded foam package for immediate comfort on top of the foot Nylon Combat Mesh collar lining and molded foam heel for added comfort and tear prevention from friction IN-SHOE COMFORT: Full-length REVlite midsole offers responsive comfort with super clean sidewall visual for easier cleaning DURABILITY & TRACTION: Baseball Specific 8 spike metal configuration outsole