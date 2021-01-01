Fruit Of The Loom Mens 65/35 Heavyweight Pique Short Sleeve Polo Shirt (Black) - L - Also in: S, M, XL

Adult easy care, easy wear pique polo. - Ideal for workwear. - Guaranteed to perform at 60º wash. - Three self color buttons fused placket and sewn in spare button. - Reinforced shoulder seams with single needle stitching. - Taped neckline for added comfort. - 1x1 rib flat knit collar and cuffs. - *3XL available in White, Navy, Black and Heather Grey only. - Weight: 220-230g/m². - Fabric: Easy care 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton. - S (35-37: To Fit (ins)). - M (38-40: To Fit (ins)). - L (41-43: To Fit (ins)). - XL (44-46: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (47-49: To Fit (ins)). - 3XL (50-52: To Fit (ins)). - FRUIT OF THE LOOM - a brand steeped in tradition, offering a comprehensive range of garments. - Gender: Men