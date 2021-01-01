Fruit Of The Loom Mens 65/35 Pique Short Sleeve Polo Shirt (Heather Gray) - 2XL - Also in: L, XL, M, S, 3XL

Adult easy care, easy wear pique polo. - Ideal for workwear. - Guaranteed to perform at 60° wash. - 1x1 rib flat knit collar and cuffs. - Three self color button fused placket and sewn-in spare button. - Reinforced shoulder seams with single needle stitching. - Taped neckline for added comfort. - *3XL available in White, Navy, Black, Heather Navy and Heather Gray only. - Weight: 170-180g/m². - Fabric: Easycare 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton. - S (31-33: To Fit (ins)). - M (34-36: To Fit (ins)). - L (37-39: To Fit (ins)). - XL (40-42: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (43-45: To Fit (ins)). - 3XL (46-48: To Fit (ins)). - FRUIT OF THE LOOM - a brand steeped in tradition, offering a comprehensive range of garments. - Gender: Men