Invicta Men's 6553 Subaqua NOMA Gold Tone Black Dial Chronograph Watch

Invicta 6553 chronograph men's watch features a 50mm wide and 20mm thick yellow gold plated solid stainless steel case with unidirectional rotating bezel and protective clasp crown. Invicta 6553 is powered by an accurate Swiss quartz movement. This beautiful watch also features a sharp looking black dial with luminous hands and hour markers, date display, chronograph functions, scratch resistant flame fusion crystal, and water resistant to 500 meters. Invicta 6553 is equipped with 28mm wide yellow gold plated solid stainless steel bracelet with fold over safety clasp. Invicta 6553 men's Subaqua NOMA gold tone black dial chronograph watch is brand new and comes in an original Invicta gift box and is backed by an 1 year manufacturer warranty.