Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Crew T-Shirts take your favorite everyday undershirt to the next level. These crew-neck undershirts are designed with a mesh panel in the underarm that provides ventilation right where you need it. With extra length helping them stay tucked and strategically placed breathable mesh, our CoolZone undershirts will keep you cool and comfortable all day. Color: white. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.