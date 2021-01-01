Gerbing Men's 7V Battery Heated Hoodie Sweatshirt, Large, Black

Fit and Design: Constructed out of a comfortable knit fabric 2 pouch pockets plus hidden battery pocket Zip-front sweatshirt hoodie Ribbed cuffs and hem Drawstring hood Technology: Microwire heating system includes 3 built-in heating panels strategically placed on the chest and upper back Touch-button control technology Additional Details: Estimated Heating Times: 100% Power (4 red/blue lights) - 2 Hours 75% Power (3 red/blue lights) - 3 Hours 50% Power (2 red/blue lights) - 5 Hours 25% Power (1 red/blue lights) - 8 Hours Includes: (1) Gerbing 7-Volt Hoodie (1) Gerbing 7V 3,400 mAh Battery (1) Single Wall Charger Gerbing Lifetime Warranty Machine washable/gentle cycle