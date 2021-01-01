Gerbing Men's 7V S7 Battery Heated Gloves, XXL, Black

Fit & Design: Made with lightweight, durable, and stretchable materials that help to improve dexterity and comfort, while providing excellent heating performance Designed with a chamois thumb and TPC molded cinch strap Reflective piping for better visibility at night Premium outer shell with a Cyberian Cordloc™ system that keeps the glove secure High loft insulation with 270 grams on top of hand and 170 grams on palm of hand Battery is secured in a pocket on the top side of the gauntlet for increased freedom of motion Small reinforcement layers are added to the fingertips for extra grip and added abrasion resistance Technology: Uses patented Microwire heat technology to heat both palm and back of your hand for up to 8 hours Full-finger heating to the tips with 135° F maximum heating temperature Three-level silicone switch, temperature control button, built into the glove for easy temperature control: High, Medium, and Low AQUATEX™ breathable water-resistant membrane that repels water and keeps your hands dry Touchscreen compatible with index finger for ease of use with your smartphone or tablet without the hassle of removing your gloves Heat Times and Settings: Battery has 4 heat settings as indicated by lights and heat times 100% (4 red/blue lights) – 2 Hours 75% (3 red/blue lights) – 3 Hours 50% (2 red/blue lights) – 5 Hours 25% (1 red/blue lights) – 8 Hours Instructions for Charging Battery: Recommended to charge battery overnight for the first charge Charge battery 100% before use, which takes about 3 hours Red light will appear on wall charger when charging, and change to green when charged Maintain at least 25% power when not in use to prolong the life of battery Instructions for Silicone Switches: Step 1 : Plugin fully charged battery Step 2: Switch will cycle through settings, indicating the switch has power and can now be used Step 3 : To power on, push and hold the button for 2-3 seconds until the switch illuminates Step 4 : To change the power settings, tap button to cycle through levels (low/green, medium/yellow, high/red) Step 5 : To power off, push and hold down the button until the light goes out Includes: 2 pc – 7V 2600 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack 1pc – 7V dual battery wall charger Detailed instructions Gerbing Lifetime Warranty Additional Details: Model : G0720U-BAT-852 Rate: 7.4V / 2600 mAh, 19.24 Wh Input : 8.4V, 2.5 A max Output : 8.4V – 8V, 2.5 A max