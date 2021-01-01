Sofibella Men's 9” Game Shorts, Medium, Black

Fit & Design: Regular fit shorts Lightweight fabrics increase range-of-motion Includes 2 side pockets for your convenience Elastic waistband offers a personalized fit and feel Breathable materials delivers a cool and comfortable experience Pilling resistant fabric keeps you looking sharp wear after wear Technology: Moisture-wicking fabrics absorb and evaporate sweat and moisture quickly keeping you cool and comfortable Anti-bacterial technology reduces growth of odor causing microbes keeping you smelling and feeling fresh all day Sofi-Tech provides UPF 50 Protection blocks harmful UV rays and introduces chlorine-resistant fabrics that help ensure the shorts are protected to keep you safe all day Additional Details: 9” inseam