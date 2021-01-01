Mizuno Men's 9-Spike Dominant IC Metal Baseball Cleats, Black

Take your league by storm in the Mizuno® 9-Spike Dominant IC baseball cleat. The PROFLEX upper and full length EVA midsole enhance performance and comfort while the iconic 9-Spike® outsole boosts your traction and movement on the diamond. Technology PROFLEX a proprietary flex construction that controls shoe flex for enhanced performance and feel in all three primary baseball movements: running, batting, and throwing Mizuno Wave® technology to help players maintain a highly stable base when hitting and fielding by absorbing pressure while planting their feet and making aggressive plays 9-SPIKE® outsole uses 9 strategically positioned spikes to maximize movement and traction Design Full length EVA midsole: Heel to toe cushioning for ultimate comfort