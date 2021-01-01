Skagen Men's Aaren Quartz Analog Stainless Steel and Silicone Watch, Color: Green (Model: SKW6545)

From the coastlines of Skagen to the architecture of Copenhagen and a celebrated fashion scene, Denmark embodies a special kind of energy: modern, minimalist, and playful. In the moment— with an appreciation for nature and the wild world around us. This colorful Aaren is one of our Kulor styles, named for the Danish word meaning to add color and fun. The saturated collection was inspired by the brightly colored townhouses of Copenhagen's Nyhavn district. Featuring a 41mm aluminum case with a sandblasted dial, three-hand movement, linear and numerical indexes Durable Green 20mm silcone band with adjustable single prong strap buckle. Interchangeable with other Skagen bands Water resistant up to 30m: Will withstand splashes in water