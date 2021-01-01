Skagen Men's AAREN Quartz Watch with Leather Strap, Navy, 20 (Model: SKW6775)

Since 1989, Danish landscapes, from the coastlines of Skagen to the cityscapes of Copenhagen, have influenced our distinctive point of view. It’s a style that’s still authentic to us today. Denmark has much to celebrate. As we honor our heritage, we’re designing for the future. Featuring a 41mm case, 20mm band width, scratch resistant mineral crystal, Quartz movement with 3-hand analog display, imported. Round at least 50% recycled stainless steel case, with a white matte dial. Made in a limited quantity of 300 with numbered casebacks. Blue, eco leather band. Water resistant up to 50m: Wearable while swimming in shallow water.