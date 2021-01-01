From skagen

Skagen Men's AAREN Quartz Watch with Plastic Strap, Navy, 20 (Model: SKW6770)

Description

Since 1989, Danish landscapes, from the coastlines of Skagen to the cityscapes of Copenhagen, have influenced our distinctive point of view. It’s a style that’s still authentic to us today. Denmark has much to celebrate. As we honor our heritage, we’re designing for the future. Featuring a 41mm case, 20mm band width, scratch resistant mineral crystal, Quartz movement with 3-hand analog display, imported. Round recycled plastic case, with a blue dial. Blue, recycled plastic bracelet. Water resistant up to 30m: Will withstand splashes in water.

