From fjallraven

Fjallraven Men's Abisko Wool LS T-Shirt - Small - Arctic Green

$69.95
In stock
Buy at moosejaw

Description

Features of the Fjallraven Men's Abisko Wool Long Sleeve T-shirt Light, comfortable long-sleeved top in a soft merino wool, recycled polyester blend Combines the thermo-regulating nature of wool with the durability and quick-drying properties of polyester Great first-layer in both warm and cold conditions, and especially useful on multi-day hikes as wool naturally resists bad odours Slightly looser Fit gives good air-flow around the body Round neckline Traceable, mulesing-free merino wool Fabric Details 50% Polyester, 50% Wool

