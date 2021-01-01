Cotopaxi Men's Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket - Small - Rust / Indigo

The Cotopaxi Men's Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket is a fleece pullover for taking the chill off. Indoors or out, the 100%; recycled polyester is soft against the skin and ready to offer a little bit of warmth. On the trail or off, adjust the temp with a quick zip or unzip of the half length zipper. Tuck a snack into the front chest pocket and go about your day. Features of the Cotopaxi Men's Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket External chest pocket Elastic binding at collar and cuffs Two hand pockets Fabric Details: 100% recycled polyester shell