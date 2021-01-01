Regatta Mens Acadia Ii Hooded Jacket (Black Blue/Lemon Yellow) - XXXL - Also in: XS, M, XXL, S

Mens hooded jacket with water repellent and cire finish. - Warmloft down-touch performance technology insulation. - 140 GSM body insulation wadding weight. - Polyester taffeta lining. - Easily compressible. - Inner zip guard. - Stretch binding to hood opening, cuffs, and hem. - 2 zipped lower pockets. - Concealed Internal side seam zipped embroidery access. - Grown on insulated hood. - Ideal for wearing outdoors on a cold day. - 100% Polyamide. - Chest Size; XS: 35-36in, S: 37-38in, M: 39-40in, L: 41-42in, XL: 43-44in, XXL: 46-48in, XXL: 49-51in, 3XL: 49-51in, 4XL: 52-54in. - Gender: Men