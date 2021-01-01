From the north face

The North Face Men's Active Trail Jacquard T-Shirt, Large, Gray

$49.99 on sale
($55.00 save 9%)
In stock
Buy at dickssportinggoods

Description

Fit & Design: Standard fit t-shirt Crew neck design supports a classic look Raglan style sleeves provide increased range-of-motion for better mobility Side venting enhances airflow keeping you comfortable outdoors Dot-jacquard back promotes maneuverability during any activity Small logos located on chest and back Technology: FlashDry® -XD moisture wicking technology is engineered to absorb sweat and water away from your body keeping you cool and comfortable Additional Details: 28” center back length for size medium

