The North Face Men's Active Trail Jacquard T-Shirt, Large, Gray

Fit & Design: Standard fit t-shirt Crew neck design supports a classic look Raglan style sleeves provide increased range-of-motion for better mobility Side venting enhances airflow keeping you comfortable outdoors Dot-jacquard back promotes maneuverability during any activity Small logos located on chest and back Technology: FlashDry® -XD moisture wicking technology is engineered to absorb sweat and water away from your body keeping you cool and comfortable Additional Details: 28” center back length for size medium