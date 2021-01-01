The Hurley Advantage Plus Wetsuit Jacket is perfect for warm water adventures. Made with 100% Exoflex stretch neoprene, this 1mm top has just the right amount of warmth and comfort. It also features an anatomical seam placement for a great range of motion, flatlock seams for durability, a board short attachment loop, and clean-finish cuffs for a watertight fit. MORE INFO For more information about our wetsuits please visit the Wetsuit Guide. WARRANTY We offer a limited one-year wetsuit warranty on any workmanship defects and a six-month warranty on all material defects. All Hurley wetsuit accessories have a 90-day warranty against any defect in both materials and workmanship. Please note, Hurley and our licensed third-party wholesalers are the only parties authorized to determine warranty eligibility. The limited warranty does not cover: Alterations Material defects more than six months from the original date of purchase (90 days for accessories). Products classified as seconds, samples, promotional, or used. Damage caused by sunlight, chlorine, mistreatment, or consequential use. Use of direct sunlight and/or clothes dryer for drying purposes. Requests without valid proof of purchase. Improper fit caused by incorrect size purchased. Tears caused by force or finger gouges during entry or exit of wetsuit. RETURN POLICY There is a 20% restocking fee on all wetsuits. Please make sure to buy the correct size and contact customer service if you need any help. Additional information regarding Hurley's return policy can be found here. DETAILS Arms: 100% 1mm Exoflex Superstretch. Body: 100% 1mm Exoflex Smoothskin. 80% Neoprene, 20% Nylon. Anatomical seam placement. Front zip. Clean finished cuffs. Flat-lock construction. Icon and Block Party branding. Hand wash Imported Men's Advantage Plus 1/1Mm Zip Jacket in Thunderstorm, Size Medium