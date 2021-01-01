LIGHTWEIGHT PROTECTION. The Hurley Advantage Plus Windskin Men's Wetsuit Jacket offers simple wind-protection and warmth without the bulk. Anatomical seam placement for a natural range of motion. Flatlock seams move smoothly against your skin. MORE INFO For more information about our wetsuits please visit the Wetsuit Guide. WARRANTY We offer a limited one-year wetsuit warranty on any workmanship defects and a six-month warranty on all material defects. All Hurley wetsuit accessories have a 90-day warranty against any defect in both materials and workmanship. Please note, Hurley and our licensed third-party wholesalers are the only parties authorized to determine warranty eligibility. The limited warranty does not cover: Alterations Material defects more than six months from the original date of purchase (90 days for accessories). Products classified as seconds, samples, promotional, or used. Damage caused by sunlight, chlorine, mistreatment, or consequential use. Use of direct sunlight and/or clothes dryer for drying purposes. Requests without valid proof of purchase. Improper fit caused by incorrect size purchased. Tears caused by force or finger gouges during entry or exit of wetsuit RETURN POLICY There is a 20% restocking fee on all wetsuits. Please make sure to buy the correct size and contact customer service if you need any help. Additional information regarding Hurley's return policy can be found here. DETAILS 0.5mm Exoflex Smoothskin. Crew Neck. Clean Finished Cuffs. Flatlock Construction. Icon and Block Party Branding. Boardshort Attachment loop. 80% Neoprene 20% Nylon. Hand wash. Imported. Men's Advantage Plus 0.5Mm Windskin Jacket in Black, Size Medium