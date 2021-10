Take your cycling to the next level in this Aro Jacket 2.0, with wind and waterproof fabric that’s designed for advanced layering and improved core comfort. A YKK waterproof zippered front, elastic sure-grip hem, and elastic cuffs keep the chill off, and reflective elements provide safety in low-light conditions. An open pocket panel on the back allows easy storage of essentials, and a zippered front pocket keeps valuables secure.