Merrell Men's Agility Peak Tactical Shoes, Coyote

Report for duty wearing the durable, comfortable and protective Merrell® Men’s Agility Peak tactical shoes. These tac sneakers feature stability features, ample cushioning and heat-resistant, high-traction outsoles for reliable performance in the field. DESIGN: Ballistic mesh and TPU upper for durability Merrell Omni-Fit™ lacing system provides a glove-like fit Breathable mesh lining Heel Hyperlock™ molded TPU heel counter for security for quick-on-your feet stability IN-SHOE COMFORT: KINETIC FIT™ removable contoured insole for flexible support AIR CUSHION VIZ technology with high rebound EVA for shock absorption and stability TRACTION & DURABILITY: Protective, abrasion resistant rubber toe cap Sticky and durable Merrell M-Select™ GRIP + Rubber for superior grip and traction 5mm outsole lugs deliver aggressive grip on loose terrain Heat resistant outsole protects feet for brief periods of direct contact with temperatures that meet or exceed 500°F ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Weight: 1lb 4oz / 572g