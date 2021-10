Nike's first Air-cushioned basketball shoe makes a smaller eco footprint with a knit upper and a mix of recycled materials including soft Crater Foam. The iconic Air Force 1 sole sports the distinctive speckled finish of Nike Grind rubber with iconic crenellations along the tread that frame a star-studded bumper toe. Cushioning: absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort under each step Lace-up style Flyknit upper