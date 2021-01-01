Nike Men's Air Max 90 Shoes, Wh/Gry/ClrnBl/LtFsnRd/Gry

Please Note: Shoes may not ship in orginal box Staying true to the OG, the Nike Men's Air Max 90 shoes the iconic look to the present. Originally designed for performance running, the Max Air unit adds amazing cushioning to keep you moving all day. DESIGN: Low-top design combines with a padded collar for a sleek look Stitched overlays and TPU accents add a retro ‘90s look you love IN-SHOE COMFORT: Max Air unit in the heel adds unbelievable cushioning DURABILITY & TRACTION: Rubber Waffle sole adds traction and durability