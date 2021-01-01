Nike Men's Air Unlined Anorak Jacket, Medium, Black

Fit & Design: Loose fit for a roomy, distraction-free feel Encased elastic cuffs have a comfortable feel, perfect for layering A recycled front zipper provides styling options This lightweight woven pullover has a smooth feel and slight shine Sport mesh lining adds an athletic look and soft feel to the hood The snap front pocket features recycled zippered side-entry pockets The Nike® Futura Air logo is embroidered on the front pocket Color blocking details "Get Over Your Fear of Heights" is a headline pulled from an '86 Nike® Air Force Campaign Additional Details: Machine wash