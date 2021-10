Nike's innovative VaporMax sneaker makes a bigger impact and a smaller footprint in a bold update constructed with at least 50% recycled content by weight. It sits on a one-piece VaporMax Air sole that fuses the shoe's iconic Air pods into a single unit that weaves channels of translucent, buoyant cushioning under each step. The flexible Flyknit sock sits directly on the sole to eliminate extraneous layers and keep the sneakerhead game strong.