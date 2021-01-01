Nike Men's Air Zoom Alphafly Next% Running Shoes, Green

DESIGN: Latest version of FlyKnit- AtomKnit upper steamed and stretched to deliver a lightweight, contoured fit with minimal water absorption and enhanced breathability Integrated tongue provides a consistent fit with comfortable lace-up Midsole Drop: 4 mm Weight: 7.4 oz/210 g (Men’s size 8.5) Shoe type: Neutral IN-SHOE COMFORT: Nike® ZoomX foam is incredibly responsive and lightweight, giving optimal energy return and impact protection and combines with 2 slim, visible Zoom Air units Full-length carbon fiber plate provides a snappy sensation with each step Cushioning helps make each step feel soft and plush for miles DURABILITY & TRACTION: Outsole created using data from hundreds of runners to inform the design of different angles of traction where you need it Grip from toe-off through every phase of your stride ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Stack heights and materials in the shoe adhere to the guidelines set by World Athletics