Built for all-distance durability, this training-to-racing running shoe features a knit upper and padded collar for lasting comfort even on your longest runs. The shoe sits on Nike ZoomX, the brand's lightest and highest energy-returning foam. It gives you a smooth ride from foot strike through your transition. It also has Zoom Air cushioning under the forefoot for a snappy, responsive feel as you push off. Style Name: Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16