Spiro Mens Airflow Sports Training Gilet / Bodywarmer (Neon Green/ Black) - M - Also in: L, 2XL, S, 3XL

Soft athletic stretch fabric. - Ideal layer garment. - Comfort fit. - Pocket free to aid streamline contour shape. - Breathable contour back mesh panel. - Reflective piping on back contour panels. - Full front zip with inner storm flap. - Stand up collar. - Longer shaped back panel. - Bound armholes. - Reflective front print detail. - Elasticised hem with rubber gripper. - Windproof. - Breathable. - Quick dry finish. - Pocket free to air streamline contour shape. - Fabric:2 Layer softshell - 100% Polyester. - Outer layer with quick dry finish/100% Polyester fleece inner layer. - Mesh back panels - 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane. - Chest (to fit) S - 37", M - 40", L - 43", XL - 46", XXL - 49", 3XL - 52". - Gender: Men