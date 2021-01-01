Hoka One One Men's Akasa Shoe - 12.5 - Black / Dark Shadow

Features of the Hoka One One Men's Akasa Shoe Engineered knit Upper combines support, comfort and breathability, offering a clean finish for active and casual use Textured TPU toe reinforcement for added durability and support Ultra-plush Dual compound memory foam sock liner for all-day comfort Balanced Meta-Rocker Rubberized foam Midsole offers a dynamic and responsive ride Rubberized foam Outsole for High rebound cushioning and traction Wishbone design follows the natural gait path and provides traction in strategic flex points APMA (American Podiatric Medical Association) approved