Since this is our favorite basic we present the Blue&Cream exclusive check print! With a delicate take on urban cool, this basic tee is reworked with distressed shredded holes. Made of linen, you can be sure it's uber soft. Perfect for layering and a definite upgrade to your basic tee collection. - Color: Buffalo Check- 100% Linen- Made in Portugal- Hand Wash Cold * Model is 6'1 wearing size L | Men's IRO Alessio T-Shirt in Buffalo Check, Size XL