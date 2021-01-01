This Original Penguin menâs tee is destined to have a starring role in your casual wardrobe this season. An all-over star print brings some serious celestial style to this cool t-shirt, while the jersey cotton fabric offers a soft feel and breathability. A flattering slim fit and easy crew neck collar complete the comfortable design. 100% Cotton Slim Fit Jersey Fabrication Is Soft And Smooth, Providing Comfort For The Wearer Crew Neck Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's All-Over Stars Print Fashion Short Sleeves T-Shirt in Bright White, Size Medium, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear