Victorinox Swiss Army, Inc Allinace Mechanical Watch. Like its owner, the Alliance Watch from Victorinox Swiss Army, Inc is the strong, silent type. It flies under the radar and it never makes a fuss. But take a closer look and you’ll find details that reveal complete confidence beneath the surface. Its design is subtle and elegant. It’s there to do a job and to look good doing it. But the Alliance does more than just tell time – it tells the world that you know exactly what you’re doing.