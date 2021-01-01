From original penguin

Original Penguin Men's Allover Floral Print Polo Short Sleeve in Dark Sapphire Blue, Size 2XL, 100% Cotton

Description

Spring is in the air with this striking men's polo from Original Penguin. An intricate, allover floral print shows off your fashion IQ. A contrasting collar pops for a slick finish. Comfortable as well as stylish, jersey fabrication offers lightweight breathability. 100% Cotton Slim Fit Jersey Fabrication Creates A Lightweight And Breathable Shirt Ribbed Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported ﻿Model Measurements: Height 6'2” Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Allover Floral Print Polo Short Sleeve in Dark Sapphire Blue, Size 2XL, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear

