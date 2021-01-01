Express your inner hippie with this Original Penguin golf polo shirt. An all over tie dye print gives this short sleeve polo colorful character. Single knit fabrication makes the top lightweight and stretch fabric moves with you for a flexible fit. Classic polo details keep it sophisticated but don't worry, you're still a true individual. 56% Polyester / 30% Recycled Polyester / 14% Elastane Single Knit Fabrication Creates A Lightweight Material That Is Flexible And Comfortable Made From 30% Recycled Polyester Self Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Allover Tie Dye Print Golf Polo Shirt Short Sleeve in Powder Blue, Size Medium, Polyester/Recycled Polyester/Elastane | Munsingwear