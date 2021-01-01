The Rossignol Men's AllTrack 120 Ski Boot is a touring ski boot that can take on any mountain conditions. Whether you're exploring the resort or taking some alone time in the backcountry, you'll be thanking this lightweight boot for not weighing you down while also providing the power transmission you need for a successful day of skiing. Its 102mm last Fits regular foot sizes while the 120 flex enhances Performance. With a 50-degree range of motion in the lower shell, hiking will be more comfortable and efficient. Features of the Rossignol Men's AllTrack 120 Ski Boot 120 Delivers an award-winning fusion of power, precision, and hiking Performance in our anatomic 102mm Compatible with gripwalk Rockered soles Alltrack offers ski-hike versatility combined with traditional alpine Performance that continues to go unmatched. Sensor grid shell Technology and optisensor 3d thinsulate liners deliver optimized foot wrapping, comfort, warmth and support. Flex index: 120 Last: 102 Cuff material: Polyolefine Specifications: Hike mode 2.0 Technology: Sensor grid Material: Polyurethane BootBoard: PU Buckles Technology: Diagonal buckles Buckles material: 100% aluminum Buckles adjustment: 4 micro Additional functions: Adjustable teeth 3 positions Liner Technology: Thermo optisensor 3d t2 Thermal Insulation: Forefoot thinsulate Tongue power wrap: One-piece toe box Powerstrap width: Tech 50mm