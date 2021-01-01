The Thule Men's AllTrail Hiking Backpack 45L is a versatile pack for weekends in the outdoors. Not too small and plenty mighty, the pack touts a dedicated hydration sleeve as well as two water bottle pockets, so you know you'll be hydrated well. At least until the water is gone. Pack up the rest of your gear in the main compartment, utilizing the lower zip compartment for a sleeping bag, top lid pocket for small essentials and the front shove-it pocket for rain gear. Exterior loops secure ice axes while the included Thule VersaClick Pole Holder allows you to secure trekking poles at your hipbelt for hands-free sections of trail. Features of the Thule Men's AllTrail Hiking Backpack 45L Attain the perfect Fit with 10cm/4 in of torso adjustability Customize the Thule VersaClick compatible hipbelt with any of the interchangeable Thule VersaClick accessories (most sold separately) Conveniently store trekking poles on your hipbelt without taking off your pack using the included Thule VersaClick Pole Holder Gear stays dry during storms with High-visibility, removable rain cover Stay cool with breathable shoulder straps, hipbelt padding and back panel Quickly store and access gear on the go through front shove-it pocket Stay hydrated with the dedicated hydration sleeve with drink tube exit port and two side water bottle pockets (hydration reservoir sold separately) Easily secure trekking poles or ice axes on attachment loops Easily access gear on the trail through side zipper Keep gear separated and organized with sleeping bag divider