Men's LaCrosse Alpha Agility 17" 1200G Hunting Boot

Stay comfortable and protected even in unpredictable weather wearing the LaCrosse Alpha Agility 1200G Hunting Boot. This camouflage boot features 1200g of Thinsulate™ Ultra insulation that ensures superior warmth when the climate gets cold. The polyester jersey liner wicks away moisture and provides quick-drying comfort, while the removable EVA footbed offers enhanced cushioning. Features and Benefits Waterproof 1200g Thinsulate™ Ultra insulation Neoprene core Moisture-wicking and quick-drying polyester jersey liner Active Fit locks the heel Nylon shank Kick-off heel plate Removable EVA footbed Specially formulated LXA compound